Comedian Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women who say he masturbated in front of them

Five women detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Emmy-winning comedian Louis CK in a New York Times report published Thursday, including three who said he had masturbated in front of them.

In the New York Times article, CK’s publicist Lewis Kay said the comedian “is not going to answer any questions” from the publication.

Kay said in an email to Reuters on Thursday that CK will issue a written statement “in the coming days.” Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

In the Times article, CK had “dismissed stories of his alleged sexual misconduct as ‘rumours,’” when the Times had interviewed him about his latest film I Love You, Daddy at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The New York premiere for I Love You Daddy was scheduled for Thursday and abruptly cancelled before the Times’ story was published.

An exterior view of The Paris Theatre on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (AFP)

“In light of the allegations concerning Louis CK referenced in today’s New York Times, we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behaviour detailed in these allegations,” the film’s distributor, The Orchard, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The film company added that it is “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

The Times article said CK’s scheduled appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was also scrapped.

CK, 50, the creator and star of FX’s Louie and one of the most popular and praised stand-up comedians, has often joked about sexual topics and masturbation in his stand-up routines and show.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s FX Networks said in a statement that it was “obviously very troubled by the allegations” published in the Times.

“The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis CK related to any of our five shows produced together over the past eight years,” the network said. It added that “the matter is currently under review.”

Time Warner Inc’s HBO said in a statement that CK’s past projects with the network, including 2006’s Lucky Louie series, would be removed from its on-demand services. HBO said that CK will no longer participate in the November 18 televised Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs, hosted by Jon Stewart.

Two of the women in the New York Times article, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, said CK had invited them to his hotel room after a comedy festival in Aspen, Colorado, in 2002 and then masturbated in front of them. Reuters could not immediately reach Goodman and Wolov.

The newspaper also quoted three other women. One said CK masturbated in front of her, a second said he did so while on the phone with her and the third said she declined when he asked to masturbate in front of her.

CK is the latest celebrity in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct by people coming forward in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

WRONG ANSWER:

"This Louis CK news is upsetting because he was my favorite comic."



RIGHT ANSWER:

"This Louis CK news is upsetting because he harmed women." — Sean Kent (@seankent) November 10, 2017

Louis CK too. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 10, 2017

This to me was one of the saddest parts of the Louis CK story in the @nytimes. When you disrespect and sexually harass young, vulnerable people you become a dream killer. pic.twitter.com/q356XYY5lJ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 10, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more