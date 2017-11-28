Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexual assault

Former Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to two charges of sexual assault. The 34-year-old actor, who left the ITV soap in the wake of the allegations, admitted grabbing a woman’s crotch before touching a second victim on her “boobs and bum” at a Manchester nightclub.

The court was told that Langley was drunk and in the Band in Wall music venue in the early hours of October 1, when he touched the two women. Karen Saffman, prosecuting, told the court how he was not charged with offences concerning the women, whom he sexually touched on the same night.

Langley, whose family members wiped back tears after his guilty pleas were entered, was told he could face a possible jail sentence. However, district judge Mark Hadfield asked for a probation report to be prepared before he decides whether he will sentence Langley or whether the case needs to be sent to Manchester Crown Court where the defendant could face a longer sentence.

The first woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at around 1am on the night of Sunday, October 1 at Band On The Wall in Manchester’s Swan Street.

Some days after the first allegation, a second woman came forward to allege she was sexually assaulted at the same venue on the same night. Langley made his Corrie debut as Todd Grimshaw in 2011 and was the first openly gay character in the soap.

Follow @htshowbiz for more