Cower in fear after watching this gory first trailer for Alien: Covenant

It’s finally here. The first trailer for Alien: Covenant, director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to 2012’s Prometheus was released online on Christmas day. And what in the world did we just see...

It’s R-rated, gory, profane and very, very scary. In other words, it’s a lot like the first couple of Alien movies. Although this first trailer doesn’t reveal too many details about the plot, it does offer a glimpse into the new tone this series is taking. And especially after the lukewarm reception to Prometheus, this seems like a logical choice.

Covenant will bridge the gap between Prometheus and the first Alien movie, which came out in 1979. But a common complaint for Prometheus was that it was too convoluted, too cerebral for fans of the original. Covenant aims to rectify that.

Read more

Scott is fresh off the success of The Martian, and has firmly announced his return to the sci-fi genre. While Covenant looks more action-heavy than what we initially anticipated, it does have some classic imagery and grisly new creatures (they’re calling them Neomorphs).

The films stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Jussie Smollet, Amy Seimetz, Danny McBride, and in a recently revealed cameo, James Franco. It is scheduled for a May 19 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more