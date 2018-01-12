Critics Choice Awards: Shape of Water best film, Wonder Woman best action film. Here’s the full list
The Critics Choice Awards on Thursday honoured the biggest and best artists of 2017 in movie and television categories.hollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2018 17:24 IST
It was a good night for women at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which honored women-centered stories like Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Wonder Woman was named best action movie and star Gal Gadot accepted a special award for challenging gender stereotypes.
Yet the industry’s ongoing sexual misconduct crisis remained an element of the ceremony as James Franco won an acting award early in the evening, hours after a report detailed new misconduct allegations against The Disaster Artist star and director. Franco did not attend Thursday’s presentation at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and his award was presented during a pre-telecast section broadcast only online.
Franco won a similar award at the Golden Globes earlier in the week, where most women dressed in black to protest sexual harassment. More women dressed in colour on Thursday, but their determination to end gender discrimination remained just as fierce.
“I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves,” Gadot said as she accepted the second annual #SeeHer award. “My promise to you is: I will never be silenced. We will continue to band together to make strides, uniting for equality.”
Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance, The Shape of Water, was the top film winner with four awards. Del Toro, who was also named best director, closed the show Thursday night by shouting that he’s always believed in the equality of women.
“Let me tell you one thing, if you don’t do that, you don’t know what you’re missing,” he said.
The Shape of Water, which led all nominees with 14 bids, also claimed the best picture prize, along with score and production design honours.
Olivia Munn hosted the dinner ceremony, which was broadcast live on the CW network. The actress, who has spoken publicly about her own experiences with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, led the audience in a toast. Joined by actress Niecey Nash, they raised a glass “to all the good guys in Hollywood,” who held meetings in conference rooms rather than hotel rooms.
“Congratulations for doing what you’re supposed to do!” Nash said.
Big Little Lies received four awards: best limited series, as well as acting honours for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.
Kidman thanked the entertainment community “who show up to make really fantastic films and TV and let us do what we love.”
“I love being an actor,” said the 50-year-old Oscar winner. “Thank you for letting me do it all the way through to this age and beyond.”
Stories about women also won in comedy categories. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was named best comedy series, and star Rachel Brosnahan won best actress in a comedy.
As she accepted her award, Brosnahan noted that even though women aren’t wearing black like most did at the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the week, she said the fight to eradicate sexual harassment continues.
“Let’s not lose focus,” she said, urging viewers to support the Time’s Up initiative. “Let’s keep this going.”
Presenter Chris Hemsworth noted that women have had a stellar year at the box office.
“The three biggest movies of 2017 in North America were Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman,“ which all feature female protagonists, he said. “The biggest comedy was a female ensemble, Girls Trip, and the biggest independent movie was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.”
Hemsworth presented the best actor award to an absent Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The film also won for acting ensemble and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.
Double winners Thursday included I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, Get Out and Coco.
I, Tonya brought acting accolades for star Margot Robbie and supporting actress Allison Janney. Darkest Hour won awards for makeup and lead actor for Gary Oldman. Get Out was named best sci-fi or horror film, and writer-director Jordan Peele claimed original screenplay honours. Coco won animated feature and original song for Remember Me.
Many Critics’ Choice Awards winners also took home Golden Globes, including McDormand, Rockwell, Oldman, Brosnahan and the stars of “Big Little Lies.” Hollywood’s awards season continues through March 4, when the Academy Awards are presented.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
The Shape of Water
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Wonder Woman
BEST COMEDY
The Big Sick
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Get Out
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
In the Fade
BEST SONG
Remember Me from Coco
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
BEST EDITING (TIE)
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Darkest Hour
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
War for the Planet of the Apes
TELEVISION
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson, The Good Place
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
David Harbour, Stranger Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV
The Wizard of Lies
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
BEST TALK SHOW
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Rick and Morty
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Born This Way
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Shark Tank
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Voice
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race