Critics Choice Awards: Shape of Water best film, Wonder Woman best action film. Here’s the full list

It was a good night for women at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which honored women-centered stories like Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Wonder Woman was named best action movie and star Gal Gadot accepted a special award for challenging gender stereotypes.

Yet the industry’s ongoing sexual misconduct crisis remained an element of the ceremony as James Franco won an acting award early in the evening, hours after a report detailed new misconduct allegations against The Disaster Artist star and director. Franco did not attend Thursday’s presentation at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and his award was presented during a pre-telecast section broadcast only online.

Nicole Kidman (L) and Reese Witherspoon, recipients of the Best Limited Series award for Big Little Lies. (AFP)

Franco won a similar award at the Golden Globes earlier in the week, where most women dressed in black to protest sexual harassment. More women dressed in colour on Thursday, but their determination to end gender discrimination remained just as fierce.

“I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what’s right, standing for those who can’t stand or speak for themselves,” Gadot said as she accepted the second annual #SeeHer award. “My promise to you is: I will never be silenced. We will continue to band together to make strides, uniting for equality.”

Director Guillermo del Toro, recipient of the Best Director and Best Picture awards for The Shape of Water. (AFP)

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance, The Shape of Water, was the top film winner with four awards. Del Toro, who was also named best director, closed the show Thursday night by shouting that he’s always believed in the equality of women.

“Let me tell you one thing, if you don’t do that, you don’t know what you’re missing,” he said.

The Shape of Water, which led all nominees with 14 bids, also claimed the best picture prize, along with score and production design honours.

Actress Gal Gadot (L) and Director Patty Jenkins, winner of Best Action Movie for 'Wonder Woman'. (AFP)

Olivia Munn hosted the dinner ceremony, which was broadcast live on the CW network. The actress, who has spoken publicly about her own experiences with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, led the audience in a toast. Joined by actress Niecey Nash, they raised a glass “to all the good guys in Hollywood,” who held meetings in conference rooms rather than hotel rooms.

“Congratulations for doing what you’re supposed to do!” Nash said.

Big Little Lies received four awards: best limited series, as well as acting honours for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.

Kidman thanked the entertainment community “who show up to make really fantastic films and TV and let us do what we love.”

Olivia Munn, left, jokingly presents the award for mother of the year to Allison Janney for I, Tonya in the audience at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I love being an actor,” said the 50-year-old Oscar winner. “Thank you for letting me do it all the way through to this age and beyond.”

Stories about women also won in comedy categories. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was named best comedy series, and star Rachel Brosnahan won best actress in a comedy.

As she accepted her award, Brosnahan noted that even though women aren’t wearing black like most did at the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the week, she said the fight to eradicate sexual harassment continues.

“Let’s not lose focus,” she said, urging viewers to support the Time’s Up initiative. “Let’s keep this going.”

Presenter Chris Hemsworth noted that women have had a stellar year at the box office.

Jessica Chastain, left, and Greta Gerwig speak in the audience. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“The three biggest movies of 2017 in North America were Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman,“ which all feature female protagonists, he said. “The biggest comedy was a female ensemble, Girls Trip, and the biggest independent movie was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.”

Hemsworth presented the best actor award to an absent Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The film also won for acting ensemble and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

Double winners Thursday included I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, Get Out and Coco.

I, Tonya brought acting accolades for star Margot Robbie and supporting actress Allison Janney. Darkest Hour won awards for makeup and lead actor for Gary Oldman. Get Out was named best sci-fi or horror film, and writer-director Jordan Peele claimed original screenplay honours. Coco won animated feature and original song for Remember Me.

Many Critics’ Choice Awards winners also took home Golden Globes, including McDormand, Rockwell, Oldman, Brosnahan and the stars of “Big Little Lies.” Hollywood’s awards season continues through March 4, when the Academy Awards are presented.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Get Out

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

In the Fade

BEST SONG

Remember Me from Coco

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING (TIE)

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

War for the Planet of the Apes

TELEVISION

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson, The Good Place

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

David Harbour, Stranger Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

The Wizard of Lies

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Rick and Morty

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Born This Way

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Shark Tank

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Voice

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race