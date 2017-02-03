Dakota Johnson’s hidden a message for her mom in Fifty Shades. If she ever sees it

Actor Dakota Johnson has paid tribute to her mother Melanie Griffith in her upcoming movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Johnson, 27, who will reprise the role of Anastasia Steele in the erotic romance drama, has revealed that the new film will feature a surprise tribute to her 59-year-old mother, reported Femalefirst.

“There is a moment, a little surprise moment especially for my mom in this movie. Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip,” Johnson said.

Jamie Dornan, left, and Dakota Johnson arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Fifty Shades Darker at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

When asked if movie-watchers will notice the subtle tribute, the actor said, “I hope so. I think so.”

The second movie in the Fifty Shades film series is the sequel to 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey.

