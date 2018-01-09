Dakota Johnson eyeing Angelina Jolie as she ignores Jennifer Aniston is literally all of us. See pics

The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce notwithstanding, the world – for years – has been neatly divided into Team Aniston and Team Jolie (There never was a Team Pitt, makes you think). At the Golden Globes, as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston arrived at the Golden Globes 2018, it was inevitable that the two will have an awkward encounter and it seems Twitter – and their fanclubs – were prepared for it with coloured pens ready.

As Jennifer Aniston took to the stage to present an award at the Globes, seated right in front was Jolie. Dakota Johnson represented all of us when she had her eyes fixed – not on the stage – firmly on Jolie.

What followed was an epic Twitter moment. As Aniston and Carol Burnett went to present Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Jolie is seen looking down at snacks on the table. In all of this, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Johnson is looking straight at Jolie.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Loung Ung, Angelina Jolie and son Pax. (REUTERS)

Carol Burnett with Jennifer Aniston.

A Twitter user saw his chance and wrote, “This picture of Dakota Johnson sneaking a glance at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston presents needs to be put in the Met.” The tweet soon went viral.

Jolie was seated next to Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth. The Australian actor’s jaw also dropped and that was not missed by internet either.

A user wrote, “I think @chrishemsworth expression is even better than Dakota Fanning (Johnson)!! Love you Chris!”, while another wrote, “#ChrisHemsworth looking at Jennifer Aniston while Dakota Fanning (Johnson) is checking out Angelina Jolie! It doesn’t get much better than this!” added another.

Follow @htshowbiz for more