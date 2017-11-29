Daniel Day-Lewis reveals why he doesn’t believe in the value of acting anymore

Legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis said decision to retire from acting was a natural progression for him as he does not feel passionate about the craft anymore.

The 60-year-old actor announced in June that he is stepping back from the spotlight as he now wanted to “explore” the world through a different lens, reported W magazine.

“I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t.

“I’ve been interested in acting since I was 12 years old, and back then, everything other than the theatre - that box of light - was cast in shadow. When I began, it was a question of salvation. Now, I want to explore the world in a different way,” he said.

The “Lincoln” star said he put out a statement conveying his retirement to make things official, before he got “sucked back in” to do one last project.

“I knew it was uncharacteristic to put out a statement But I did want to draw a line. I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project.

“All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do,” he said.

His last outing Phantom Thread is slated to be released in December.

