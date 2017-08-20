Deadpool 2 stunt driver death: New details shed light on what really happened

Preliminary investigation into stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris’ death suggests that the stunt might not have been all that difficult and that her death was the result of a freak low-speed accident.

Harris died on the set of the film Deadpool 2.

A report by WorkSafeBC, a statutory agency, which oversees occupational safety, and The Coroners Service of British Columbia WorkSafeBC found that “a temporary worksite had been set up to record a film scene for a movie production. The site had been cordoned off from general public and traffic by the Vancouver Police Department,” reports deadline.com.

“The worker had been rehearsing a stunt scene that involved driving a motorcycle, Dictate 939 Hyperstrada, out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing,” read the report.

It added: “During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.”

