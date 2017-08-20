 Deadpool 2 stunt driver death: New details shed light on what really happened | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Deadpool 2 stunt driver death: New details shed light on what really happened

Preliminary investigation into stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris’ death on the sets of Deadpool 2 suggests that the stunt might not have been all that difficult and that her death was the result of a freak low-speed accident.

hollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2017 16:27 IST
Deadpool 2 was Joi Harris’ first movie gig.

Harris died on the set of the film Deadpool 2.

A report by WorkSafeBC, a statutory agency, which oversees occupational safety, and The Coroners Service of British Columbia WorkSafeBC found that “a temporary worksite had been set up to record a film scene for a movie production. The site had been cordoned off from general public and traffic by the Vancouver Police Department,” reports deadline.com.

“The worker had been rehearsing a stunt scene that involved driving a motorcycle, Dictate 939 Hyperstrada, out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing,” read the report.

It added: “During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.”

