Deadpool 2 trailer: Twitter loves Ryan Reynolds already, but who’s this Ricky Baker everyone’s talking about?

The first trailer (if you can call it that) for Deadpool 2 was released late Wednesday evening, and the team seems to be continuing the revolutionary marketing tactics they employed in the first movie.

The teaser trailer is a foul-mouthed, tongue-in-cheek parody of ‘80s painter Bob Ross’ TV programmes, with Ryan Reynolds’ superhero donning an afro and painting serene landscapes.

He peppers brush strokes with smutty humour, and somewhere around the halfway mark, takes a pause - which is when all hell breaks loose.

In a flurry of images, glimpses of the new movie are revealed. We see shots of Deadpool engaged in all sorts of action - with Dopinder (the cabbie from the first movie), Weasel (his sidekick) and Vanessa (but a different kind of action).

We also see quick shots of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Cable (Josh Brolin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and a mysterious new character (potentially another mutant) played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison. The sequel looks like a bigger, more action-heavy movie than the original, with the same irreverent humour and more characters.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and is scheduled for a June 18 release.

Check out a few tweets, where fans are geeking out over Ricky Baker, Julian Dennison’s character from Hunt for the Wilderpeople:

🎶Once rejected

Now accepted

By me, and Hector

We're a Trifecta 🎶#Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/OpsQ7U0Guk — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 15, 2017

I just found the only reaction gif I'll ever need again.

Thanks #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/ie3z7gXhkI — Hank Pattison Ω☠ (@HLHPattison) November 15, 2017

RICKY BAKER IS A REAL BAD EGG #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/ryzkLADisG — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 15, 2017

"Untitled Deadpool Sequel" would be the perfect title for #Deadpool2. That’s how you riff modern Hollywood’s franchise fixation. Gotta rush that sequel into production before you have a decent title. — Ocean man, take (Eric) by the hand (@AgeOfMyself) November 16, 2017

Did anyone else think this was the most exciting part of the #Deadpool2 trailer? pic.twitter.com/8gqqX40HJy — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) November 15, 2017

