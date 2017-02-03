Deepika Padukone chose xXx as her Hollywood debut, but why? She has the answers

The world got excited when it learnt that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone would be making her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, but exactly why she chose the action sequel as her first project was unclear - until now.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika spoke about how xXx: Return of Xander Cage came to her at a phase when she was looking for a solid challenge.

Read more

“Everyone’s career is this one long and amazing journey. It’s full of these exciting moments and what you make of these situations in life is what matters the most. As far as xXx is concerned it came to me at a phase when I was looking for a solid challenge. The biggest challenge for me was moving out of my comfort zone,” Deepika said.

Read more

“I guess, as actors over a period of time we tend to get used to our environment. I thrive on challenges. I love being thrown in new situations and finding myself in an unfamiliar territory was exciting,” said the 31-year-old and added, “I had to work with a director who I’d never even met before. I had to perform in an entirely alien setup with new actors and a new kind of energy. Even their style of acting is so different from ours. The way they approach every scene is so distinct from the way we do.”

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more