Deepika Padukone has a message for Vin Diesel from India

Deepika Padukone recently put across a message for her xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel as she tweeted, “Vin, India is impatiently waiting for you. We’ll be meeting soon, on January 12 and 13. A lot of love from all of us.”

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

Deepika is ‘thrilled’ as her first international project, starring Samuel L Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and more, will release first in India on January 14, 2017 before anywhere else in the world.

Read more

On a related note, the 30-year-old is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more