Deepika Padukone has a message for Vin Diesel from India

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2017 10:09 IST
ANI
ANI
Deepika Padukone is ‘thrilled’ as her first international project, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel will release first in India on January 14, 2017 before anywhere else in the world. (Instagram/VinDiesel)

Deepika Padukone recently put across a message for her xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel as she tweeted, “Vin, India is impatiently waiting for you. We’ll be meeting soon, on January 12 and 13. A lot of love from all of us.”

Deepika is ‘thrilled’ as her first international project, starring Samuel L Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and more, will release first in India on January 14, 2017 before anywhere else in the world.

On a related note, the 30-year-old is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

