Deepika, Vin Diesel’s xXx director DJ Caruso knows the secret to the film’s success

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso says the key to action movies’ success is the escapism they provide.

During an interview with Empire magazine, Caruso was asked as to why action genre captures people’s attention the way it does.

“I think it’s sort of the idea of that risk-taker or that energy that we all think we have inside of us, that we all want to push,” said the 52-year-old.

“What would it feel like to jump out of an airplane? What does it feel like to go 90 miles an hour? It’s the fantasy and the escapism cinema allows us,” he added.

Filmmaker D J Caruso and actors Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone arrive at Kalina Airport in Mumbai. (IANS)

The director, who pulled off exciting stunt sequences in the Vin Diesel-starrer, was also asked about how his film pushed the envelope.

“It’s important to push that particular envelope. If there’s a familiarity in a motorcycle chase, this is on the water. If there’s a familiarity with skis, we use them in the jungle,” he said and added, “I always fantasised about having a great sort of fight in traffic on a moving road where traffic is racing by, and so that was really fun. I thought okay, you’ve seen elements of it before, but maybe not quite like this with Donnie Yen doing his style of kicking and Vin being the extreme athlete leaping cars.

