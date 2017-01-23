 Deepika, Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage makes a killing at the Indian BO | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Deepika, Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage makes a killing at the Indian BO

hollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2017 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in India on January 14.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, has earned Rs 49 crore in India so far.

The film was released in India a week earlier than the rest of the world to avoid competition from domestic releases like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. It seems like the move paid off for Paramount, the studio behind the film, as latest reports peg the action sequel’s earnings at $7.3 million (Rs 49 crore).

Box Office Mojo reports that the film opened to $20 million (Rs 136 crore) in the US, with an additional $50 million (Rs 340 crore) internationally. The India numbers include the ‘previews’ which, in this case, have lasted an entire week.

India is also the film’s most-lucrative international territory (out of 53), followed by Russia, France and Germany. xXx opened at the number 1 spot in 32 of these 53 territories. However, its China release is scheduled for February 10, and a large chunk of its box office collections will come from the world’s second-biggest movie market.

