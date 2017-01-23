Deepika, Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage makes a killing at the Indian BO

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, has earned Rs 49 crore in India so far.

The film was released in India a week earlier than the rest of the world to avoid competition from domestic releases like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. It seems like the move paid off for Paramount, the studio behind the film, as latest reports peg the action sequel’s earnings at $7.3 million (Rs 49 crore).

Box Office Mojo reports that the film opened to $20 million (Rs 136 crore) in the US, with an additional $50 million (Rs 340 crore) internationally. The India numbers include the ‘previews’ which, in this case, have lasted an entire week.

Close to 80 million world wide opening weekend!!!! I am so proud of our amazing cast, which truly represents Our world. The director who was tirelessly striving to bring an almost forgotten franchise back to life. Paramount who has been struggling as every studio eventually goes through really shined here with the amazing Megan Colligan leading the charge. She crushed all the other studios this weekend with honest play and hard work. Proud to be a part of it. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

India is also the film’s most-lucrative international territory (out of 53), followed by Russia, France and Germany. xXx opened at the number 1 spot in 32 of these 53 territories. However, its China release is scheduled for February 10, and a large chunk of its box office collections will come from the world’s second-biggest movie market.

