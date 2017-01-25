 Here’s what Dev Patel’s ex Freida Pinto has to say about his Oscar nom | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Here’s what Dev Patel’s ex Freida Pinto has to say about his Oscar nom

hollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2017 15:48 IST
PTI
The couple split amicably after a six-year-long relationship in December 2014.

Actor Dev Patel’s ex-girlfriend, actor Freida Pinto has congratulated him on earning an Academy Award nomination this year.

The 32-year-old actor took to social media to give a shout-out to Dev, who has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role category for Lion in 2017 Oscars.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of Dev, Freida wrote on Instagram, “So proud of you, Dev! A fine example of what hardwork, focus, humility and crazy amazing talent rewards one with. Long time coming, so well deserved! @lionmov @theacademy #Oscars2017 #OscarNominations2017 #bestactorinasupportingrole.”

Dev and Freida met on the sets of the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire and started dating after that.

