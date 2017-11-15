Dev Patel to play lead role in Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest

After having a memorable 2016 with his Oscar-nominated movie Lion, actor Dev Patel is all set to play the lead role in upcoming movie The Wedding Guest. According to Contactmusic, the 27-year-old actor has been cast by the British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom in his next.

At the moment, details of the plot are few and far between, but the movie will be predominantly shot in India, according to a leading U.S. publication. The film will be made under Winterbottom’s Revolution Films banner alongside London- and Los Angeles-based Riverstone Pictures. Melissa Parmenter, who is Winterbottom’s regular partner along with Deepak Nayar will produce this film.

The principal photography of the movie is expected to start early 2018. Winterbottom’s Trishna was also shot in India, as well as parts of A Mighty Heart and Code 46. According to a report in Variety, Winterbottom has met the cast in Mumbai and is currently scouting for locations. The director was in Kolkata as a part of a British Council delegation for the International Film Festival.

Patel debuted in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire and has since appeared in several India-set movies including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Lion, and Hotel Mumbai. His performance in Lion earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 2017.

(With inputs from ANI)

