Did new parents Clooneys spend £120,000 on hospital bills?

Hollywood star George and Amal Clooney’s twins were delivered in the suite where both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, and it seems like they shelled out £120,000 for it.

Alexander and Ella Clooney entered the world at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital in London’s Paddington after Clooney paid for three adjacent rooms, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to prices listed on the official hospital website, rooms cost upwards of £5,700 a night, working out to more than £17,000 for the three suites combined -- or £119,000 for the week.

While one was reserved for the human rights lawyer, and the two newborns, the second was for the Oscar-winning actor and visiting guests, and the third for the couple’s security detail.

According to previous reports, the Clooneys were thought to be staying at the Kensington Wing of the Chelsea and Westminster hospital where some suites start at an even more princely £8,000 a night.

A source said: “The hospital stay was arranged months ago, and all staff were sworn to secrecy. The rooms were prepared 10 days prior to the couple’s arrival with everything from furniture to an in-room entertainment system, and fridges to flowers chosen on behalf of Amal and George to deck out the three suites.”

“Obviously money is not a worry, and George was adamant his wife would give birth in the utmost comfort.”

“Absolutely everything was taken care of and there’s even a comprehensive wine list available so that George could toast his new arrivals in style.”

A spokesman for the actor confirmed the couple had stayed at the Lindo, and had paid for the stay.

