Did Prince Harry derail Meghan Markle’s Hollywood career and her chances to become a Bond girl?

Looks like Meghan Markle was just one step away from becoming an iconic figure in Hollywood. According to the Mirror, the 36-year-old star was said to be shortlisted as Daniel Craig’s next Bond girl but her blossoming romance with Prince Harry ruled her out.

A source said, “The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public.”

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service. (REUTERS)

Also on the shortlist was Baywatch star Ilfenesh Hadera, 32, who they thought could become one of Daniel Craig’s love interests in the upcoming 007 film Bond 25, which will be released in 2019.

Markle would have joined the likes of Eva Green, Lea Seydoux and Gemma Arterton as Craig’s Bond girls.

Markle starred on Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Her other credits included Anti-Social, Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

The next Bond movie doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last as 007.

