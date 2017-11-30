Disney finds its live action Mulan in Chinese actor Liu Yifei
It took a year of searching and nearly 1,000 candidates, but the Walt Disney Studios has found its Mulan. The studio says Wednesday that Chinese actor Liu Yifei will play the warrior in the live-action epic from director Niki Caro.
The 30-year-old, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is well known in China as a model, actress and singer, but less so stateside. She has appeared in films like The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan and Outcast with Nicolas Cage.
Disney says the story will be inspired by the animated film from 1998 and The Ballad of Mulan. Bill Kong, who has produced films like House of Flying Daggers and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is executive producing the film.
It is expected to hit theaters in 2019.
