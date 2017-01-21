Did Donald Trump rip off Bane for his inauguration speech? Watch

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States of America has been described by many as an episode of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror come to life, and now, they can also draw parallels to a scene from the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Several people noticed the similarities between a particular sentence in Trump’s speech with one made by the villainous Bane, played by Tom Hardy, in the Dark Knight Rises.

In his speech, Trump, in his usual bombastic manner, promised to take America back from the few who control it from Washington, and give ‘it back to you, the people’.

In the film, Bane has eerily similar motivations. He wants to create a revolution of sorts, by taking the power from Gotham City’s wealthiest, and, you guessed it, give ‘it back to you, the people’.

Things didn’t end well for Bane. If you recall, he was shot by a minor missile after getting pummelled by Batman towards the end of the film.

Police confront demonstrators during a protest against the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

To add to that, the protests that took place on the streets of Washington during Trump’s inauguration were very similar to how Gotham’s citizens rioted against the powerful in The Dark Knight Rises.

A still from The Dark Knight Rises.

Synced up the audio, seems so natural. pic.twitter.com/JLiyMtMEro — Jason Brown (@browniefed) January 20, 2017

