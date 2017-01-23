Donnie Yen says the xXx crew is better-looking than Ocean’s Eleven

Actor Donnie Yen has spoken about the fun he had filming xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. He made a rather odd comparison to the 2001 hit Ocean’s Eleven.

The 53-year-old actor, who plays Xiang, a role that sees him play second fiddle to Diesel’s Xander Cage, saw the film as an opportunity to expand his range and showcase his talents in a new light, reported Contactmusic.

“It’s great to work with Vin– I like his films, he makes very fun, exciting films... If you’re an adrenaline junkie, you’re going to get loads of it. I would describe it as a better-looking Ocean’s Eleven,” he said.

He added, “The film allowed me to show that I’m not just the hit-man person, the martial artist, the hero who’s always really serious... He’s deadly in this film, but he’s fun to be with! If he’s not in conflict with you, he’ll grab a beer and hang out with you!”

Most recently, Yen was seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

