Dwayne Johnson: There was a time when we couldn’t afford Thanksgiving dinner

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his days in poverty, saying his family could not even afford Thanksgiving dinner when he was a child. Johnson was extremely grateful for his Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday night, and took to Instagram to express about his struggles with poverty, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He posted a family photograph, and wrote, “After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for. Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude. Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that the sexiest man alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table. I didn’t want to be a d**k and interrupt the prayer, but at some point someones got to address the elephant in the room,” he quipped.

The Baywatch star also wrote that it was a very special Thanksgiving. “As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in 1987 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got through it,” he wrote.

The actor concluded: “And here we are today... One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana.”

Johnson was 15 years old in 1987. He became one of the biggest stars in WWE about eleven years later. In early 2000s, he turned to acting, making cameo appearances in 2001’s Longshot and The Mummy Returns. In the following year, he got his first leading film role in The Scorpion King, for which he was paid $5.5 million. In 2016, he was named the world’s highest-paid actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more