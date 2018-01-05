Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence bond over mutual stalkers and more in hilarious video. Watch it here

Turns out, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share not only a beautiful bond, but also the same stalker. The two of the most famous leading ladies of Hollywood recently sat down with W Magazine for an interview and spilled the beans on how they became friends.

While appearing together on the cover for one of the magazine’s Best Performances Portfolios, Stone revealed that they became friends because they had the same “stalker”, reports Contactmusic.com.

The actresses had bonded over text messages for over a year before they came face-to-face for the first time, and both women had a fleeting panic they were about to meet ‘John the Orchestra Guy’ when they arranged to hang out.

During the interview, Stone said, “Jennifer Lawrence and I both had the same stalker, John the Orchestra Guy. He would text us both and say things like ‘I’m running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Text me back and let me know you got this”.

She further stated, “He wasn’t really a stalker. He must have worked at a studio or something, because he had a lot of people’s numbers. Jen and I texted for a year before we actually met. As she was driving to my house, she thought, ‘Oh, my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra Guy’? And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra Guy’?”

Emma Stone (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 2017 Governors Awards, on November 11, 2017. (AFP)

The Battle of the Sexes star also shared how ‘John the Orchestra Guy’ fit into the duo’s relationship.

The Battle of the Sexes star also shared how 'John the Orchestra Guy' fit into the duo's relationship.

Both the actresses had quite an eventful 2017. Emma Stone has once again tapped herself in the race for the Best Actor (Female) in this year’s Oscars for her role in Battle of the Sexes, while Lawrence acted in Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, which is considered to be one of the most divisive movies ever to be made in Hollywood in past 10-15 years.

