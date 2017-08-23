Emma Stone, world’s highest paid actress, earned less than Shah Rukh, Salman and 12 other actors

Actor Emma Stone, who won the Academy Award this year for her performance in La La Land, was revealed to be the highest paid actress in the world by Forbes. The magazine, in their annual list, mentioned that she took home $26 million home in the year, till June. If Emma had been a man, she would not even make to top 10 highest paid actors list with that amount.

On Tuesday, Forbes released the list of highest paid actors in the world, topped by Mark Wahlberg with $68 million, almost thrice as much as Emma. While Emma’s film was nominated for multiple Oscars, Mark’s Transformers: The Last Knight flopped at the box office. This has yet again brought the discussion on gender pay gap to the fore.

Mark Wahlberg took home $68 million.

Emma was outranked by Mark, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson, and even her co-star from La La Land, Ryan Gosling.

The huge pay gap was more or less expected as Jennifer Lawrence, who had being reigning on the top of the list for last two years with $51 million and $46 million in 2015 and 2016 respectively, could only manage $24 million in 2017. Had she still earned $51 million this year, she’s have been on the fourth spot, just above Adam Sandler with his $50 million.

Fans on Twitter are less than impressed about this. They are calling out Hollywood on the injustice:

Top paid actress, Emma Stone made $26 mil.



Mark Wahlberg made $56 Mil.



Because leftist Hollywood is all about women.. — Bubbles (@ParodyBubbles) August 22, 2017

Emma Stone - 2017's highest paid actress - is paid less than 14 actors pic.twitter.com/RvAB18C3wU — Ashley Kirk (@Ashley_J_Kirk) August 22, 2017

Emma Stone, who plays Billie Jean King, is the top paid actress and yet makes less than top 14 male actors. Hollywood can quit preaching. — Sally Jenkins (@sallyjenx) August 22, 2017

Mark Wahlberg leads men with $68MM, Emma Stone leads women with $26MM. Um...I see a problem. — Kendall Jacobs (@KendallEJacobs) August 22, 2017

Last year too, Jennifer Lawrence was paid much less than Dwanye Johnson who took home $64 million. Deepika Padukone, India’s only entry in the list of actresses, was on 10th spot with $10 million. Her contemporary on the actors’ list was Akshay Kumar on 10th spot with $33 million.

While this year, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have again made it to the list, not a single female actor from India could cut through. Sure goes a long way to show how much the gender pay gap still exists in an industry that prides itself in being all about bringing change to the world.

Emma Stone will now be seen as tennis champ Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes with Steve Carell.

