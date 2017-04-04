Even Vin Diesel didn’t have it easy. This is how he financed his first script

Actor Vin Diesel has revealed he used a “student credit card” to finance his first films script. The 49-year-old, who is now among the A-list stars of Hollywood, says at the beginning of his career, he desperately needed finance to give shape to his ideas.

“To write my first script, I went to an early electronics store called the Wiz that was on 14th Street (in New York). They had a policy where you could return anything within 30 days, no questions asked,” Diesel told nytimes.com.

Diesel revealed that he bought a $600 word processor on his student credit card. He finished his script on it and returned it at the end of 30 days. (REUTERS)

“So I went to the Wiz and bought this $600 word processor on my student credit card. I stayed up all night, every night. And at the end of the 30 days, I returned it. Then I went out and rented a 16-mm camera on a Friday, because I didn’t have to return it until Monday, so I was able to shoot for three days. Cut to my mom watching me roll an old 16 mm Steenbeck into my little room. I was cutting and splicing ‘Multi-Facial’ old-school style. This was before computers, really,” he added.\

