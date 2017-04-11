Every sneaky picture of Suri Cruise we could find on mom Katie Holmes’ Instagram

Suri Cruise will turn 11 on April 18. She is the only child of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. After spending her first few years in the limelight, Suri was taken out of the media glare by mom Katie Holmes after her divorce from Cruise in 2012.
But Holmes frequently posts sneaky pictures of Suri, once the most famous star kid on the planet, on her Instagram account. Last week, she posted a picture of her and Suri out for a salon date.
Here are some other pictures we found:
According to latest reports, Suri’s dad Tom Cruise has not seen her for years. He is also said to be dating British actor Vanessa Kirby, who is a co-star of his on the sixth Mission Impossible film.
