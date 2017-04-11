Every sneaky picture of Suri Cruise we could find on mom Katie Holmes’ Instagram

Suri Cruise will turn 11 on April 18. She is the only child of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. After spending her first few years in the limelight, Suri was taken out of the media glare by mom Katie Holmes after her divorce from Cruise in 2012.

But Holmes frequently posts sneaky pictures of Suri, once the most famous star kid on the planet, on her Instagram account. Last week, she posted a picture of her and Suri out for a salon date.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Here are some other pictures we found:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

My beautiful mom who inspires me everyday and my magical daughter who I am so very proud of. I celebrate all women today and everyday!!!!!! #weruntheworld #internationalwomensday 💪❤️🎀💕💃🏻💪❤️🎀💋💃🏻 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:43am PST

And the winner is....congratulations to my sweetheart on her ballet win! #proudmom #love #mothersanddaughters #bunheads #art A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

💕💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

#family #love #blessed 😘 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

#familytime #blessed #gratitude 💕🎀😘 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday vibes ! A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

According to latest reports, Suri’s dad Tom Cruise has not seen her for years. He is also said to be dating British actor Vanessa Kirby, who is a co-star of his on the sixth Mission Impossible film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more