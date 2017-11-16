Fantastic Beasts: Check out Jude Law as Professor Dumbledore in new film’s cast photo

After sharing a sneak peek at the wands of Professor Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, Warner Bros. has shared the first look of Jude Law as the revered, powerful headmaster of Hogwarts, Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore. He is a part of the a large cast photo, including several old and new characters from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The new film, sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has been titled Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald. It will hit theatres exactly one year later on November 16, 2018. The films are a prequel series for the blockbuster Harry Potter series of eight films and have been co-written by JK Rowling.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

In the photo, which moves like the pictures of the wizarding world, the entire cast can be seen against a dark, smoky background. Dumbledore stands at the left-most corner with a long blue coat and a pointy beard. His famous half-moon spectacles can’t be spotted. Next to him is Ezra Miller as Credence from the first film and Claudia Kim as a Maledictus. Lead actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return as Magizoologist Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterston as Popentina Goldstein. Fan-favourite Dan Fogler is back as muggle, Jacob Kowalski as is his lady love Alison Sudol who played Queenie Goldstein.

The cast is joined by Zoe Kravitz and Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. Finally there is Johnny Depp as the menacing Gellert Grindelwald.

Towards the end, the smoke forms the Deathly Hallows symbol and reveals the release date.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

