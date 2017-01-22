 Fatherhood is craziest stunt I ever did: Return of Xander Cage star Vin Diesel | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Fatherhood is craziest stunt I ever did: Return of Xander Cage star Vin Diesel

hollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2017 13:08 IST
PTI
Los Angeles
The 49-year-old actor, who has daughters Similce, eight and Pauline, 22 months, along with son Vincent, six, with long-time partner Paloma Jimenez, said that being a dad is the biggest adventure, reported Entertainment Tonight.(File Photo)

Action star Vin Diesel says fatherhood is the “craziest” stunt he has ever done. The 49-year-old actor, who has daughters Similce, eight and Pauline, 22 months, along with son Vincent, six, with long-time partner Paloma Jimenez, said that being a dad is the biggest adventure, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“The craziest stunt I ever did? Fatherhood,” Diesel said.

Recently at the red carpet event of his latest release xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the star could not stop praising Paloma as she also joined him at the film’s premiere.

“She’s everything. She’s the perfect mother. She’s just so wonderful in so many ways,” he had said.

