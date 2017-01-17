Fifty Shades Darker is the most talked-about movie online. Here’s why

The release of the movie soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker helped generate 152,000 new conversations on social media last week making it the most talked-about film on the web for the week ending January 15, according to media-measurement firm comScore.

A few days after Taylor Swift posted a first look of the soundtrack video with Zayn Malik, Universal ramped up momentum by releasing the full soundtrack listing, notes Variety.

The soundtrack, which consists of 19 songs, also features brand new tracks by singing sensations like Halsey, Legend, Kygo, Tove Lo, Sia, The-Dream and many more.

The fans will also get to see Nick Jonas-Minaj coming together for a song called Bom Bidi Bom.

ComScore’s PreAct service which measures social media activity, estimates that 1.12 million new conversations have been started for the sequel which opens in theatres February 10.

Here were the most talked-about films on social media for the week of Jan. 9 - 15:

1. Fifty Shades Darker

2. Cars 3

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

5. Split

6. The Lego Batman Movie

7. Chips

8. Baywatch

9. Rings

10. John Wick: Chapter Two

