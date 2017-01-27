Fifty Shades Darker: Keep your mother away from Taylor Swift’s raunchy music video

Taylor Swift has been teasing fans with glimpses of the music video for her Fifty Shades Darker song I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Zayn Malik, and now it has finally been unleashed.

The popstar took to Twitter to post the video, which is the lead single off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The video channels a darkly dramatic vibe, with Swift seen writhing on a bed while Malik smashes up china tableware.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres on February 10. The film, based on EL James bestselling novels, is directed by James Foley and stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

