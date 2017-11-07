Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan’s erotic series reaches climax

The first theatrical trailer for the final film in the erotic franchise Fifty Shades of Grey was released online on Monday. Along with a new poster, the film’s tagline teased a suitably erotic climax to the much-ridiculed series. “Don’t miss the climax,” the words on the screen read.

In case you’d forgotten that Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are now husband and wife, the two made it a point to remind you, greeting each other with “Good morning, husband,” and “Good morning, wife.”

After spending their honeymoon cuddling each other in an exotic location (and engaging in BDSM, of course), they return home and he has a surprise for his new wife - a home. He apologises for not having asked her permission first, as if he’d bought her a dog, and not a multi-million dollar mansion.

But their blissful (and very violent) relationship is interrupted by people from their pasts. Soon, Anna and Christian are taking part in car chases, stashing guns and gazing at each other longingly.

Fifty Shades Freed is the climax that the fans of writer EL James erotic novels have been waiting for. Starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, and directed by James Foley, the film is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release.

