Fifty Shades Freed trailer: The YouTube comments and Twitter reactions are vicious

A new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final instalment in the Fifty Shades of Grey erotic romance trilogy, was released online on Tuesday, to much ridicule.

Each of the previous films in the series has been widely panned by critics for its poor writing - the source novels were written on a Blackberry as Twilight fan-fiction - and overly melodramatic tone. However, at least the first movie was a runaway commercial success. The earnings took a steep dive for the second movie, which was shot back-to-back with the third one.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return in the lead roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In Fifty Shades Freed they’re a married couple, whose adventures in the bedroom haven’t got tamer. But with visits from characters from their pasts, and growing complications, the final movie attempts to satisfy the fans who’ve stuck with the franchise for years.

The rest of the public isn’t too pleased. “Gonna be stuck seeing this with my girl...” was the top comment on the film’s trailer on YouTube. “I still don’t know why people like this,” wondered another. “This movie is very important. because after this there will be no more of this s#!t,” another commenter noted, while the comment, “This is a joke,” had over 600 likes.

The film releases on Valentine’s Day weekend, although it’s important to note that neither of the two previous movies released in India.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the trailer:

Someone sarcastically applauded the Fifty Shades Freed trailer and the whole theater laughed. Gosh I love New York. — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) December 21, 2017

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has them having sex right there in front of God and everybody but I can't even have gay superheroes — Don't be savage, Shelia (@japace92) December 21, 2017