First footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is just 8 seconds long, but for the Internet, that’s enough

The first ever footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, sequel to 2015’s record-breaking Jurassic World, has been revealed by director JA Bayona. It’s just 8 seconds long, but fans of the dinosaur franchise are lapping it up.

The footage, which might signal the arrival of a trailer soon, sees Chris Pratt playing with a baby dinosaur. “De parte de nuestra familia Jurásica a la vuestra. From our Jurassic family to yours,” Director Bayona captioned his tweet.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues the reboot series based on Steven Spielberg’s original films. The first movie was directed by Colin Trevorrow, and briefly held the record for the biggest opening weekend worldwide. The film made $1.6 billion at the global box office, which amounts to Rs 10,000 crore.

Trevorrow dropped out of directing the sequel in favour of Star Wars Episode IX, but has since departed that project too. He posted a tweet of his own, sharing the new footage.

The film will feature returning characters from both Jurassic World, and the original film - particularly Dr Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong will reprise their roles and are joined by newcomers Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for a June 22, 2018 release. Check out some reactions from the Internet:

Hopefully trailer coming very soon!! 🦖🦕🌋🚁 — Jurassic_World2018 (@Brycenator100) November 22, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more