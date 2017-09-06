First It reviews are in: Stephen King horror adaptation stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Review embargos for the new Stephen King adaptation, It, were lifted on Wednesday - two days before the film’s release - and they’re nothing short of spectacular.

The film stands at 100% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with 24 reviews counted so far. And in what is a more accurate representation of the kind of reviews it’s getting, the film’s average rating is an 8/10.

Initial reactions were positive, and this score backs that up.

“When a film of this magnitude has so many young characters front and centre in the lead roles, so much depends on the casting -- and in this case, there’s not a single misstep,” writes Chicago Sun Times’ Richard Roeper.

“It is scary, yes -- but it’s heartbreaking, too. And that, even more than the clown’s nasty tricks, might be what lingers with you,” writes Mashable’s Angie Han.

Writing for The Wrap, Dan Callahan says, “Once the characters have been set up, (director Andy) Muschietti is free to linger as much as he wants over certain set pieces, and the results are as scary as they should be.”

“It may not be the best Stephen King movie (even though it comes impressively close), but it’s probably the MOST Stephen King movie,” writes William Bibbiani of Crave Online.

#ItMovie was sooooo good. Best Stephen King movie adaptation in almost 2 decades. Now bummed we're going to have to wait to see Chapter 2 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) September 6, 2017

#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 26, 2017

IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2017

I've seen IT. 🎈

I think it's one of the finest Stephen King adaptations ever made. pic.twitter.com/mwZ0Tsm2SX — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 26, 2017

