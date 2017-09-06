 First It reviews are in: Stephen King horror adaptation stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

First It reviews are in: Stephen King horror adaptation stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The first reviews for Stephen King adaptation, It, are in, and they promise the film will make you crawl out of your skin. The movie stands at a stunning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

hollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Stephen King’s It is scheduled for a September 8 release.
Stephen King’s It is scheduled for a September 8 release.

Review embargos for the new Stephen King adaptation, It, were lifted on Wednesday - two days before the film’s release - and they’re nothing short of spectacular.

The film stands at 100% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with 24 reviews counted so far. And in what is a more accurate representation of the kind of reviews it’s getting, the film’s average rating is an 8/10.

Initial reactions were positive, and this score backs that up.

“When a film of this magnitude has so many young characters front and centre in the lead roles, so much depends on the casting -- and in this case, there’s not a single misstep,” writes Chicago Sun Times’ Richard Roeper.

“It is scary, yes -- but it’s heartbreaking, too. And that, even more than the clown’s nasty tricks, might be what lingers with you,” writes Mashable’s Angie Han.

Writing for The Wrap, Dan Callahan says, “Once the characters have been set up, (director Andy) Muschietti is free to linger as much as he wants over certain set pieces, and the results are as scary as they should be.”

“It may not be the best Stephen King movie (even though it comes impressively close), but it’s probably the MOST Stephen King movie,” writes William Bibbiani of Crave Online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you