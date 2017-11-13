 First Justice League reactions are in: Critics single out Jason Momoa, but aren’t too happy about the plot | hollywood | Hindustan Times
First Justice League reactions are in: Critics single out Jason Momoa, but aren’t too happy about the plot

The first reactions for the upcoming superhero film Justice League are in, and critics are all over the place. Some are singling out Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, while others are criticising the plot.

hollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2017 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
The cast poses for photographers at the Justice League photocall, at The College, in London, Britain.
The first social media reactions for the upcoming superhero film Justice League came out over the weekend, and those have seen the film hint at an uneven, but largely enjoyable entry in the DC Extended Universe.

After the one-two critical drubbing of two of the series’ previous three entries, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman came to the rescue. The Gal Gadot-starrer was the franchise’s first critical and commercial success. The film grossed over $800 million (Rs 5500 crore) worldwide and scored a healthy 92% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. BvS and Suicide Squad scored 27% and 26% respectively.

While the full reviews won’t be published until two days before the film’s release on November 17, these social media reactions are all we have to see if Warner Bros has brought any change to its flagship franchise. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, who quit the project abruptly earlier in 2017 after the death of his daughter. Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to complete reshoots and post-production.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Henry Cavill as Superman.

