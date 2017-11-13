First Justice League reactions are in: Critics single out Jason Momoa, but aren’t too happy about the plot

The first social media reactions for the upcoming superhero film Justice League came out over the weekend, and those have seen the film hint at an uneven, but largely enjoyable entry in the DC Extended Universe.

After the one-two critical drubbing of two of the series’ previous three entries, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman came to the rescue. The Gal Gadot-starrer was the franchise’s first critical and commercial success. The film grossed over $800 million (Rs 5500 crore) worldwide and scored a healthy 92% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. BvS and Suicide Squad scored 27% and 26% respectively.

#JusticeLeague is fine. It's more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

Justice League is the DC team up you've been waiting for. I had so much fun from beginning to end. The expansion of DC mythology will make fans go nuts. Superman though! — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

I loved Justice League. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad - it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

First of all, I just want to thank @ZackSnyder again. Thank you for making these characters come to life. I wouldn't want anyone else to have done it. I loved #JusticeLeague !! It was such an beautiful and amazing movie. I think everyone will enjoy it too. — ABBY WATCHED JL (@EzraQuinzel) November 12, 2017

While the full reviews won’t be published until two days before the film’s release on November 17, these social media reactions are all we have to see if Warner Bros has brought any change to its flagship franchise. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, who quit the project abruptly earlier in 2017 after the death of his daughter. Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to complete reshoots and post-production.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Henry Cavill as Superman.

