First Justice League reviews are in: Here’s what the critics are saying

The embargo on Justice League reviews was lifted on Wednesday, two days ahead of the superhero tentpole film’s worldwide release. And like the social media reactions that arrived late last week, the reviews paint a mixed picture, with some praising the film’s lighter tone and others complaining about its lack of depth.

“DC Universe’s answer to the Avengers drops the darkness for a breezier, more banter-filled movie – and loses something in the process,” wrote Peter Travers for Rolling Stone in a 2.5/5 star review.

“While it’s not likely to score the same level of praise and audience love Wonder Woman enjoyed earlier this year, there’s no doubt Justice League is headed for higher audience scores and more sustained, stronger weekly holds compared to Batman v Superman,” Forbes’ Mark Hughes wrote.

“The new DC Comics movie is the anti-Batman v Superman: a superhero epic that’s more light than dark, and the essence of generic competence,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

Kyle Anderson of Nerdist wrote, “The action is phenomenal, and there are at least two if not three sequences that are as epic and exciting as anything we’ve seen in superhero cinema.”

“Justice League is a rare, anomalous jewel that pops up every few years in cinema: It can’t be described as a good movie, but it’s not unenjoyable to sit through,” Julia Anderson of Polygon wrote.

“The film largely maintains a visual uniformity with (Zack) Snyder’s darker, more operatic aesthetic established in the early trailers; to the ear, though, many scenes bear the distinct voice and humour of (Joss) Whedon,” wrote IGN’s Jim Vejvoda.

“Justice League is a seriously satisfying superhero movie,” read the Los Angeles Times headline.

Meanwhile, there were some negative reviews too. “The film is, plainly stated, terrible, and I’m sorry that everyone wasted their time and money making it—and that people are being asked to waste their time and money seeing it. I hate to be so blunt, but it simply must be said this time,” Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair wrote.

“Ben Affleck’s unconvincing Batman deadens the long-awaited DC adventure as superheroes team up to save planet Earth from destruction, but not boredom,” wrote the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash. The film has been marred by controversy and a rough production, which saw original director depart the project in early 2017 after a family tragedy. Avengers helmer Joss Whedon took over the reigns and steered the film through expensive and extensive reshoots.

Justice League is scheduled for a November 17 release.

