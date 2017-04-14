For Rs 58000, you can be the proud owner of these Star Wars-inpired glasses

Lyon-based eyewear-maker Opal has teamed up with the Parasite studio to create limited-edition glasses celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga.

The glasses’ design is directly inspired by the droid C-3PO, an iconic character form the Star Wars movies.

Single pairs are priced at €289.

They are available in several colours with mirror-finish lenses: satin black with gold flash lenses, gold with gold flash lenses, and gold with multilayered red flash lenses.

The limited-edition glasses mark the 40th anniversary of the cinematic saga created by George Lucas -- only 3,000 models will be produced. A box set of all three models is priced at €850 with single pairs priced at €289.

A box set of all three models is priced at €850.

They go on sale Friday, April 14 in selected eyewear stores.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more