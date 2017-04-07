 Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton regrets some of her early roles | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton regrets some of her early roles

Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton says that she did many of her early roles because she felt that she was lucky just to be working, and not because she believed in them.

hollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2017 13:15 IST
Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton as Agent Shields in a still from Quantum of Solace.

Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton says she took up all sorts of roles at the start of her career but she isn’t proud of them all.

The 31-year-old actor says she is grateful for being offered all those films because they helped her grow, reported ES magazine.

“Coming from a working-class background - we were poor - then going to a drama school where they tell you, and rightly so, that you’re probably not going to work most of the time, and suddenly being given all these opportunities when I left...

Arterton and Jake Gyllenhaal in a still from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

“For the first seven or eight years of my career, I was doing stuff because I thought I should, or I thought I was lucky to get that part. And I am grateful - it set me up. But it sits really badly with me when I make something I’m not proud of, or doesn’t say what I want to say,” says Arterton.

