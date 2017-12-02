Fox halts work on Queen biopic due to director Bryan Singer’s ‘unexpected unavailability’

Work on Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has been put on hold by its production house, Twentieth Century Fox, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The decision to halt the film was taken after its director Bryan Singer’s “unexpected unavailability”.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars Rami Malek as the legendary frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, is being filmed in London.

Quoting from a Fox statement, the report said: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

Fantastic office visit! #brianmay #rogertaylor #queen #throwbackthursday #bohemian #Rhapsody A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

The report further said that a source had mentioned that Singer did not return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday break, leaving producers nervous about the state of the production. There have been talks that he might be replaced in the project.

However, quoting the BBC, the report said that a representative of the director said that his absence was due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family”.

The studio’s troubles with the director are not limited to this particular instance alone. The report added how the producers and the film’s star had grown tired of Singer’s behaviour, who was in the habit of showing up late for work.

Apparently, this is not the first time Bryan has disappeared during the production of a film. He momentarily vanished during the shooting of X-Men: Apocalypse and during Superman Returns as well.

Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to release on December 25, 2018.

