Frodo, Legolas, Aragorn reunite! The Fellowship of the Ring is back, see pics

Only a few days ago, some of the stars of the Harry Potter series reunited for a weekend trip and sent fans into a tizzy on social media. Now, the stars of another big Hollywood franchise have reunited: It’s Lord of the Rings time!

The actors of the Lord of The Rings trilogy came together to pick up where they left off.

It has been 16 years since the fellowship first hit the big screens to give us one of the biggest movie trilogies in the history of Hollywood.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

E! Online reports that actors Viggo Mortensson, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and rest of their co-stars met on Monday. Along with them, actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boy joined in to pose for some photos.

Dominic took to Instagram and posted a photo with all the stars posing with the cutlery of the restaurant and gave the caption, “They have a cave troll”.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

The actor who played Merry in the franchise, later dedicated a tribute to the Oscar-nominated Viggo Mortensson, who played Aragorn, referring him as “My captain. My king”.

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Recently, Bloom shared a photo of the whole cast getting inked in New Zealand during the shoot of the film. He feels that it was one of the moments when they all felt like a family.

