Meryl Streep to Emma Stone: The best speeches from Golden Globes 2017

Meryl Streep won the lifetime achievement award at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, and delivered a moving speech on the power of journalism and indirectly condemned president-elect Donald Trump. Emma Stone meanwhile, in the spirit of her film La La Land, gave an inspirational speech on the importance of art.

Here some of the ceremony’s best speeches:

Meryl Streep denounces Trump

Actor Meryl Streep earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday and in accepting, turned the spotlight away from herself.

She defended Hollywood and journalists, honoured the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at President-elect Donald Trump, without mentioning his name.

Streep said a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail, noting the incident where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times, an incident replayed frequently in campaign advertising.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Streep said that “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

She noted that “Hollywood” is a reviled place. But in reviewing the backgrounds of several of her colleagues surrounding her at the Globes, she said that it’s really a community filled with people from other places united in the mission to show different people and make audiences feel what they feel.

“If you kill ‘em all, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” she said.

Streep put in a plug for vigorous journalism, urging that contributions be made to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

While Streep won the annual Cecille B DeMille Award and can boast of 48 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, her career is still current. She was nominated this year for her portrayal of a bad opera singer in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

She mentioned Fisher, who died just after Christmas, and how the actress and writer urged others to “take your broken heart and make it into art.”

She was introduced by fellow actress Viola Davis, who said her husband urged her every day when she worked with her to tell Streep how much she meant to her. She was too bashful then, but not on stage Sunday.

“You make me proud to be an artist,” Davis said. “You make me feel that what I have in me - my body, my face, my age - is enough.”

Watch her full speech here

Emma Stone inspires all

Like the aspiring actor she plays in the ebullient musical La La Land, Emma Stone on Sunday dedicated her first ever Golden Globe Award to the dreamers and creatives who’ve ever been shut down.

In what was a Globes sweep for La La Land, Stone beat out heavyweights like Annette Bening for 20th Century Women and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins in the category. On her way up to the stage, she hugged director Damien Chazelle and co-star Ryan Gosling, both of whom had already picked up wins for the film, pausing to kiss Natalie Portman on the cheek before taking the mic.

Stone said that she moved to Los Angeles 13 years ago this week and thanked her mom, dad and brother for supporting her throughout her journey. She’s been nominated for the Golden Globes twice before, in 2014 for her supporting role in Birdman and in 2010 for her breakout role in the teen comedy Easy A.

Stone made her speech about everyone else - the producers and distributor Lionsgate for “taking a chance on this guy Damien Chazelle who said he wanted to make a modern musical,” co-star Gosling for “being the best partner a girl could ask for” and choreographer Mandy Moore for her “brilliance and patience.”

“This is a film for dreamers,” Stone said. “For any creative person who has had a door slammed in their face, metaphorically or literally ... I share this with you.”

Watch her speech here

Congrats to Emma Stone, this year's winner for Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wQboOD9DoI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling reaffirms his status as the world’s foremost heartthrob

Ryan Gosling won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a film comedy or musical.

Gosling won for his role in La La Land, which, with 7 awards, broke the record for most wins for a single film ever.

The actor gave heartfelt thanks to his partner, Eva Mendes, thanking her for supporting him during the film while she was pregnant with their second child and caring for her sick brother.

Watch his speech here

Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Viola Davis leaves the room stunned

Viola Davis, who won for performance in Fences, said “It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream moneymaker, you know? But it does scream art. It does scream heart.”

She thanked co-star and director Denzel Washington, calling him an “extraordinary leader.” Washington was nominated in the best actor category.

She dedicated the award to her father Dan Davis.

“Born in 1936, groomed horses, had a fifth grade education, didn’t know how to read until he was 15. But you know what? He had a story. And it deserved to be told. And August Wilson told it,” she told the audience at the Beverly Hilton.

Watch her speech here

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to @violadavis! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0ABKjB2d5m — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more