From Star Wars to Wishful Drinking: Highlights of Carrie Fisher’s life

Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.

With a big personality, a history of addiction and a long, varied show business career, here’s a taste of Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood life and times:

Hollywood royalty

Carry Fisher’s mom is Debbie Reynolds and her dad, the late crooner Eddie Fisher. They divorced when she was 2 after her dad decamped to marry Elizabeth Taylor. Suffering from mental illness, and drug and alcohol addiction during much of her life, Fisher became an outspoken advocate for those issues.

Princess Leia wore the famous bikini after she was captured by Jabba the Hutt on the desert planet. Tatooine. (File Photo)

Star Wars

Who can forget that cinnamon-bun hairdo as Princess Leia in the original trilogy, from 1977 to 1983. She later reprised the role, including a turn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” last year.

Carrie Fisher (right) poses with a storm trooper as she attends the opening of the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London. (AFP File Photo)

Shampoo

Before Star Wars was “Shampoo” of 1975, starring Warren Beatty as a Beverly Hills hairdresser. She was Lorna Karpf and her mom reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the character’s use of profanity.

Postcards from the edge

This 1990 film directed by Mike Nichols was based on a screenplay she wrote, which was based on her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel of the same title. Meryl Streep starred as movie actress Suzanne Vale, looking to rebuild her life after a drug overdose.

Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. (AP File Photo)

Wishful drinking

It’s the title of her one-woman stage show and autobiography. A version of the stage production hit HBO in 2010. She followed up this year with a memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” based on diaries she kept while filming the original Star Wars trilogy.

