From the super-hyped It, to the return of Tom Cruise: 5 films to look out for in September

August was one of the most disappointing months at the movies - at least financially. The month’s final weekend recorded the worst numbers at the US box office since September 2001.

But this is usually how it is. August, like January, is considered a dumping ground by the studios. The summer is fading out and the awards season is still a few weeks away. It’s an uncluttered window to push movies that wouldn’t have found an audience a month ago.

But September is when things start to pick up again. Festivals like Telluride, Venice, and Toronto set the stage for the year’s biggest Oscar contenders to finally announce themselves. At the local theatres, however, it’s a different story altogether.

Here are the top 5 movies we’re looking forward to this month.

1. It (September 8)

The buzz surrounding this Stephen King horror adaptation is unprecedented - quite literally, the trailer is the most-watched ever. Early reactions have been just as enthusiastic. The film hit a bit of a roadblock at the Indian censor board, but it’s still scheduled for release this week.

2. mother! (September 15)

Every new Darron Aronofsky movie is a reason to celebrate. If It had a hard time with the CBFC, then judging by the deliriously twisted trailer this new Jennifer Lawrence movie unleashed, it has an uphill task ahead of it. Also, Aronofsky doesn’t have a good track record in India - his previous film, the Biblical epic, Noah, also faced some backlash.

3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (September 22)

The first Kingsman movie proved to be the breakout hit of 2015 - it earned more than director Matthew Vaughn’s previous film, the far more accessible X-Men: First Class. Now, armed with a bigger budget, and more stunt casting (Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges), Kingsman 2 looks like a sure shot hit.

4. Victoria & Abdul (September 22)

Another year, another Oscar contender for us to back as a nation. While it’s unlikely Victoria & Abdul will recreate the same level of excitement as Slumdog Millionaire (or even Lion), it’s certainly going to be a bigger deal than Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House.

5. American Made

Although Tom Cruise has already burned us once this year with the bafflingly terrible The Mummy, for this one, he’s reuniting with the filmmaker who made what is arguably his best film in recent years: Doug Liman. If they can recreate half the fun of Edge of Tomorrow, then American Made is going to be a success. And considering how everyone loves Netflix’s Narcos, all signs point to American Made giving us the Tom Cruise we’ve all missed.

