Gal Gadot confirms that disgraced director Brett Ratner will not be involved with Wonder Woman 2

Actor Gal Gadot has confirmed that Brett Ratner will not be involved in Wonder Woman 2.

Gadot had been threatening Warner Bros that she would not return for Wonder Woman 2 if Ratner, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct over the past few weeks, is not chucked out, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“There’s a lot that’s been written about my views and the way I feel, and everyone knows how I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there are so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments,” Gadot said on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.

“So, everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out,” she added.

Ratner’s production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, helped produce the first Wonder Woman film, which went to gross over $800 million worldwide.

Actor Ellen Page also called him a homophobic bully after he outed her as gay in front of the cast and crew of X-Men: The Last Stand, which he directed.

