Gal Gadot reveals her most heartwarming moment of the year: I’m proud of you mommy

Gal Gadot has shared her most heartwarming moment of the year and it involves Wonder Woman and her daughter. The actor broke glass ceiling with her turn as the Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film, and was lauded and loved by both the critics and the fans.

“It was a Thursday evening and I knew they were lifting the embargo for the reviews at 9 pm. It was my first time going through such a thing. Usually, I’m not in the loop on when the studio is lifting the embargo.

“So I put my six-year-old daughter to bed and I said, ‘You need to fall asleep, I need to do some work tonight.’ And of course that night she was very much awake. I said, ‘Okay. I’m going to bring my computer and sit next to you until you fall asleep,” the actor wrote in a short essay for Entertainment Weekly.

After reading the reviews of her film, Gadot could not keep her excitement to herself called up Jenkins.

“And the moment I called Patty she answered the phone, it didn’t even ring. She immediately picks up. She’s all, ‘What’s going on? I’ve been meditating for 20 minutes, not reading anything, literally waiting for you to call me,” Gadot wrote.

“I was just screaming: ‘Ahhhhh!’ She said, ‘It’s good? It’s good?’ I said, ‘It’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t believe this is happening to us right now!” she added.

Gadot revealed that her daughter woke up due to her excitement and asked her the reason.

“I told her: ‘People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.’ And she jumped at me with teary eyes and said, ‘I’m proud of you mommy!

“That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother. It was a very special thing,” Gadot wrote.

