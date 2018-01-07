Gal Gadot reveals why she didn’t respond to James Cameron’s criticism of Wonder Woman

Israeli actor Gal Gadot finally broke her silence on James Cameron’s criticism of her film Wonder Woman. Gadot said the 63-year-old director criticised her film to garner publicity but she chose silence and never gave him “the stage”.

Cameron said that the flick was a “step backward” for women in the industry. “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards,” he said.

He compared her to Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton in his Terminator movies. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female,” he said.

“Being attracted to strong independent women has the downside that they’re strong independent women, they inherently don’t need you! Fortunately, I’m married now to a strong independent woman who does believe she needs me,” he said.

When asked by the Entertainment Weekly as to why she didn’t respond to Cameron at the time, Gadot said, “Because I didn’t want to give him the stage. First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work.”

“When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage,” the actress added.

It is being speculated that Wonder Woman will be nominated for Producers Guild Awards.

