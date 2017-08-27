Gal Gadot’s cute birthday message for Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine. Watch it here
Los Angeles, Press Trust of India
Hollywood actor Gal Gadot has shared a funny meme to wish ‘happy birthday’ to her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine. The meme featuring Gadot and Pine shows them giggling during an interview.
Along with the video, Gadot wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my darling friend #chrispine. May you always shine bright and be such the special funny person you are. Wishing you all the best this world has to offer. Health, happiness and lots of giggles. Xo.”
Gadot’s Diana Prince will be lighting up the screen once in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, due out November 17.
