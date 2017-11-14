Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 to release in Nov 2019 now, no clash with Star Wars Episode IX

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit the screens on November 1, 2019 -- a month and a half before its original release date. Warner Bros had November 1 put up on the calendar with a yet untitled DC movie. Patty Jenkins is on board to direct it and Gadot is locked in to reprise her role as the daughter of Hippolyta, reports Deadline.

Earlier, Warner Bros had announced that Wonder Woman 2 will release on December 13, 2019. Now, with the change in date, Wonder Woman 2 faces no competition against Star Wars Episode IX.

There were reports that Gadot wouldn’t sign for the sequel unless Brett Ratner’s name was removed from the franchise. According to deadline.com, this is not true.

“First, Gadot is locked in to star in Wonder Woman 2 and there haven’t been sour talks between the actress and Warner Bros’ officials in regard to Ratner,” read the report.

Ratner’s production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce Wonder Woman as part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros.

The movie has grossed more than $400 million internationally and Ratner’s company will take a healthy share of the profits.

According to deadline.com, RatPac Dune isn’t committed to finance Wonder Woman 2.

“Its commitments with Warner Bros end with the April 20 release of ‘Rampage’. In addition, Ratner isn’t listed as producer on the first ‘Wonder Woman’, as RatPac was merely a passive financier.”

