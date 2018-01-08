Gary Oldman’s Darkest Hour to release in India on Jan 19

Gary Oldman starrer Darkest Hour will release in Indian theatres on January 19. Oldman today won his maiden Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Joe Wright-directed film.

After his win, Oldman said, “There are certain figures that are indispensable. And really, looking at Churchill more specifically and closely than just being a figure in British history... really diving into it, our world order we’ve sort of enjoyed over the past 70 years is arguably down to one man. As I said out there, I’m proud of the movie because it shows and illustrates the power of words and actions — that words and actions can literally change the world. And the courage (Churchill) had... he took on this racist thug, this dictator, it showed extraordinary courage. I look at people like Washington and Lincoln, that’s who I believe you could compare him to.”

Darkest Hour, the film focuses on the early days of World War II. With the fall of France imminent, Britain faces its darkest hour as the threat of invasion looms. As the seemingly unstoppable Nazi forces advance, and with the Allied army cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The film also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup and Ben Mendelsohn.