Gemma Arterton reveals the trauma of being forced to send workout videos to producers

Gemma Arterton has revealed Hollywood producers flew a personal trainer out to Morocco to ensure she lost weight and made her shoot in the gym to prove she was exercising. She says it was a “traumatic” experience.

Arterton said an “obese” producer even told her she couldn’t eat dried apricots, before adding she had been ordered to lose weight “on a few films,” reports Dailymail.

Gemma Arterton poses during the photocall before Christian Dior 2017. (AFP)

“There was one film that I was on and we were out in Morocco and a couple of weeks went past and they literally were like ‘We need a personal trainer -- stat’,” Arterton said on The Guilty Feminist podcast.

“And they flew someone out overnight that gave up their whole life to be with me and be my personal trainer. You know when it’s like, ‘Is it that f****** bad that I need an emergency’... (it was as if they were) like on speed dial -- Get that trainer out here now. It was so traumatic at the time,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more