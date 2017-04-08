George and Amal Clooney just gifted neighbour a £45,000 holiday deal. Here’s why

Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney has reportedly given their neighbours a 45,000 pounds package in compensation for the noise caused by renovations to their estate in Berkshire village. According to a source, John Groove and his wife Clare got a holiday to Corfu with a six-week stay in a luxury hotel and 30,000 pounds cash, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The package reportedly also included a replacement of a vacuum cleaner. Renovation at Clooney’s home began in late 2015, including the construction of a 12-seater cinema, subterranean irrigation system, 60 ft swimming pool and a tennis court.