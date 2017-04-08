 George and Amal Clooney just gifted neighbour a £45,000 holiday deal. Here’s why | hollywood | Hindustan Times
George and Amal Clooney just gifted neighbour a £45,000 holiday deal. Here’s why

George and Amal Clooney gifted their neighbours a £45,000 holiday package to Corfu in compensation for the noise caused by renovations to their estate in Berkshire village. The package includes a 6-week stay in a luxury hotel and 30,000 pounds cash.

hollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2017 16:54 IST
IANS
George Clooney

George and Amal Clooney at the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. (AFP)

Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney has reportedly given their neighbours a 45,000 pounds package in compensation for the noise caused by renovations to their estate in Berkshire village. According to a source, John Groove and his wife Clare got a holiday to Corfu with a six-week stay in a luxury hotel and 30,000 pounds cash, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The package reportedly also included a replacement of a vacuum cleaner. Renovation at Clooney’s home began in late 2015, including the construction of a 12-seater cinema, subterranean irrigation system, 60 ft swimming pool and a tennis court.

